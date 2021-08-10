PM Narendra Modi launches Ujjwala 2.0, 1 crore additional LPG connections for low-income families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched the Ujjwala 2.0 (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana - PMUY) scheme, handing over LPG connections to new beneficiaries via video conferencing at Mahoba Uttar Pradesh. During the event, the Prime Minister also interacted with beneficiaries of the Ujjwala and addressed the nation. Ujjwala 2.0 is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of universal access to LPG. Union Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath were also be present on the occasion.