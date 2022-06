PM Narendra Modi reaches BJP headquarters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the BJP headquarters in Delhi. Now BJP Parliamentary Board meeting has begun. In this meeting, discussions are being held regarding the Presidential election.

| Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 10:48 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the BJP headquarters in Delhi. Now BJP Parliamentary Board meeting has begun. In this meeting, discussions are being held regarding the Presidential election.