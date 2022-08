PM Narendra Modi spins charkha at Khadi Utsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on Gujarat tour. PM Modi took part in 'Khadi Utsav' at Sabarmati Coast. PM Modi, who arrived on a two-day visit to Gujarat, also spun a spinning wheel during the Khadi festival.

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 08:14 PM IST

