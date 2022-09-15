Police arrested six people for rape and murder of Dalit sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri
In the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, 6 people have been arrested by the police. A case has been registered against them under the POCSO Act. The accused have been identified as Chhotu, Suhail, Junaid, Hafiz and Hafeezul.
