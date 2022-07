Police arrests youth who ransacked tomb in UP's Bijnor wearing saffron clothes

A big conspiracy has failed in UP's Bijnor. 2 youths wearing saffron safas ransacked 3 tombs. The police have arrested the accused.

| Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 05:18 PM IST

