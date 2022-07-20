Police commandos have entered the old mansion in which the gangsters were hiding and firing

Police has killed the two gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manu who were on the lookout for the murder of Singer Sidhu Moose Wala in an encounter. Police commandos have entered the old mansion in which the gangsters were hiding and firing.

| Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 05:43 PM IST

