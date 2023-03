videoDetails

Police detains Tauqeer Raza ahead of Tiranga Yatra

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 09:10 AM IST

Before traveling to Delhi, 5 people including Maulana Tauqeer Raza have been put under house arrest for 72 hours. This matter has been confirmed by the DM himself. According to the information, there was an announcement of Tauqeer Raza to travel to Delhi on 15 March.