Police issued advisory regarding traffic in Delhi

Police has issued advisory regarding traffic in Delhi. Delhi Traffic Police issued a statement saying that please avoid traveling from Gol Methi Junction, Tughlaq Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-Point Junction, Sunhari Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road Junction between 7 am to 12 am.

|Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 11:04 AM IST
