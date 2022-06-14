Police issued advisory regarding traffic in Delhi

Police has issued advisory regarding traffic in Delhi. Delhi Traffic Police issued a statement saying that please avoid traveling from Gol Methi Junction, Tughlaq Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-Point Junction, Sunhari Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road Junction between 7 am to 12 am.

| Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

Police has issued advisory regarding traffic in Delhi. Delhi Traffic Police issued a statement saying that please avoid traveling from Gol Methi Junction, Tughlaq Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-Point Junction, Sunhari Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road Junction between 7 am to 12 am.