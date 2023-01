videoDetails

Police Takes Big Action Against 8 Dancing With Aurangzeb Poster In Maharashtra's Vashim

| Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

Police has taken major action in Washim, Maharashtra. Dancing with Aurangzeb's photo was difficult for 8 people. The police have registered a case while taking action against these eight people. Hindu organizations had also started protests regarding this matter.