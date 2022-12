videoDetails

Police's big statement in Tunisha 'suicide' case, the actress was under stress

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 06:01 PM IST

Police have released their statement on Tunisha Suicide Case. Police say that there was a friendship between Tunisha Sharma and Sheejan Khan. After which both had a breakup. Tunisha was under stress after the love affair broke up.