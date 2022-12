Political ruckus started on PM Modi's walk after voting, Congress bid violation of code of conduct

| Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

For the second phase of voting in the Gujarat Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked on the road to cast his vote. PM Modi had come to cast his vote by standing in line. When PM was walking. Many people were standing on the side of the road and were raising slogans of Modi-Modi. On which the Congress has accused PM Narendra Modi of violating the code of conduct.