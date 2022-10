Political uproar over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's statement

| Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 04:26 PM IST

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has run the Hindutva card before the Gujarat elections. During the press conference on Wednesday, CM Kejriwal has also demanded to put the photo of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on the Indian currency. On which all the BJP leaders said that Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi will never forgive.