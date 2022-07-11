Politics of Corruption is Congress's work, says Sudhanshu Trivedi

Speaking on the National Herald case, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi made a scathing attack on Congress. Sudhanshu Trivedi said that it is the job of Congress to do politics of corruption. He said that even the name of Congress's Rajiv Gandhi has come in the corruption case.

| Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 06:16 PM IST

Speaking on the National Herald case, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi made a scathing attack on Congress. Sudhanshu Trivedi said that it is the job of Congress to do politics of corruption. He said that even the name of Congress's Rajiv Gandhi has come in the corruption case.