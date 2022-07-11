NewsVideos

Politics of Corruption is Congress's work, says Sudhanshu Trivedi

Speaking on the National Herald case, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi made a scathing attack on Congress. Sudhanshu Trivedi said that it is the job of Congress to do politics of corruption. He said that even the name of Congress's Rajiv Gandhi has come in the corruption case.

|Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 06:16 PM IST
Speaking on the National Herald case, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi made a scathing attack on Congress. Sudhanshu Trivedi said that it is the job of Congress to do politics of corruption. He said that even the name of Congress's Rajiv Gandhi has come in the corruption case.

All Videos

SriLanka Economic Crisis: Amidst the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, consensus was reached on the all-party government
19:6
SriLanka Economic Crisis: Amidst the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, consensus was reached on the all-party government
A nationwide security audit of passenger ropeways, cable cars has been ordered by NDRF
A nationwide security audit of passenger ropeways, cable cars has been ordered by NDRF
Sri Lankans have occupied the Palace, President quits
Sri Lankans have occupied the Palace, President quits
Can too much vitamin D cause health issues: Here is what experts say |Zee English News| Health
Can too much vitamin D cause health issues: Here is what experts say |Zee English News| Health
Badhir News: Protest intensifies against 'Sir Tan Se Juda Gang'
4:4
Badhir News: Protest intensifies against 'Sir Tan Se Juda Gang'

Trending Videos

19:6
SriLanka Economic Crisis: Amidst the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, consensus was reached on the all-party government
A nationwide security audit of passenger ropeways, cable cars has been ordered by NDRF
Sri Lankans have occupied the Palace, President quits
Can too much vitamin D cause health issues: Here is what experts say |Zee English News| Health
4:4
Badhir News: Protest intensifies against 'Sir Tan Se Juda Gang'
Sudhanshu Trivedi,dr. sudhanshu trivedi,press sudhanshu trivedi,sudhanshu trivedi press conference,BJP press conference,joint press conference by sudhanshu trivedi,sudhanshu trivedi's press conference,Live Press Conference,Press Conference,speech sudhanshu trivedi,sudhanshu trivedi comments on rahul gandhi,bjp national spokesperson dr. sudhanshu trivedi,sudhanshu trivedi's press conference on congress's protest,bjp press conference lve,sudhanshu trivedi debate,Hindi,