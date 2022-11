Politics starts over G-20 logo | Watch

| Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 02:18 PM IST

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has raised questions on the logo of G20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo, theme and website for India's G20 presidency. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has attacked the BJP over the lotus flower made on the logo. He said that the BJP does not leave any opportunity to campaign shamelessly.