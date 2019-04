Polling beings for Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3

Voting for third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in 116 constituencies across 13 States and 2 Union Territories began at 7 AM on Tuesday. The states which are voting in phase 3 are Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura and Union Territories Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Watch this video to know more.