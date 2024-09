videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Train Accident Conspiracy Thwarted in Kanpur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 02:26 AM IST

After foiling the plot to derail the Kalindi Express in Kanpur, another attempt to sabotage the Swatantrata Sangram Senani Express has been thwarted. Thanks to the alertness of the train driver, a major accident was avoided. Investigators are now probing the conspiracy.