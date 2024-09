videoDetails

Rajneeti: Rise of Hindu Resistance in Bangladesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 02:30 AM IST

In Bangladesh, where Hindus have faced violence for over a month, they are now organizing to resist. During a recent event, minority communities, including Hindus, called for an increase in their population. This move has incited death threats from extremists targeting the religious leaders behind the initiative.