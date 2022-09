Pooja sihag husband death: Pooja Sihag raises many questions on the investigation

Questions are being raised about the death of the husband of Commonwealth Games medalist wrestler Pooja Sihag. Pooja Sihag demanded an inquiry and said that the truth should come out.

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 02:12 PM IST

