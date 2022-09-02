NewsVideos

Posters put up outside JDU office in support of Nitish Kumar

Posters have been put up outside the JDU office in Patna regarding Nitish Kumar. In the poster, it has been written to make Nitish the Prime Minister in 2024. Apart from this, it is written in the poster that Nitish will make the country an India with a superior society.

|Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 06:56 PM IST
Posters have been put up outside the JDU office in Patna regarding Nitish Kumar. In the poster, it has been written to make Nitish the Prime Minister in 2024. Apart from this, it is written in the poster that Nitish will make the country an India with a superior society.

All Videos

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi arrive to say goodbye to ‘Ganpati Bappa’
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi arrive to say goodbye to ‘Ganpati Bappa’
Water level rises in Godavari river in Nashik, Maharashtra amid incessant rainfall
Water level rises in Godavari river in Nashik, Maharashtra amid incessant rainfall
PM Modi says, INS Vikrant is evidence of hard work, impact and commitment of India
PM Modi says, INS Vikrant is evidence of hard work, impact and commitment of India
Ashok Chavan met Devendra Fadnavis: Big blow to Congress in Maharashtra?
4:12
Ashok Chavan met Devendra Fadnavis: Big blow to Congress in Maharashtra?
India launches new aircraft carrier INS Vikrant
4:3
India launches new aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Trending Videos

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi arrive to say goodbye to ‘Ganpati Bappa’
Water level rises in Godavari river in Nashik, Maharashtra amid incessant rainfall
PM Modi says, INS Vikrant is evidence of hard work, impact and commitment of India
4:12
Ashok Chavan met Devendra Fadnavis: Big blow to Congress in Maharashtra?
4:3
India launches new aircraft carrier INS Vikrant
Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar pm material,CM Nitish Kumar,Nitish kumar news,nitish kumar video,Bihar CM Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar pm candidate,pm material nitish kumar,nitish kumar pm material news,pm material statement nitish kumar,nitish kumar latest news,pm material,nitish kumar for pm,nitish kumar bihar,nitish kumar is pm material,nitish kumar pm,cm nitish kumar is pm material,nitish kumar pm poster,jdu office,