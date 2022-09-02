Posters put up outside JDU office in support of Nitish Kumar

Posters have been put up outside the JDU office in Patna regarding Nitish Kumar. In the poster, it has been written to make Nitish the Prime Minister in 2024. Apart from this, it is written in the poster that Nitish will make the country an India with a superior society.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 06:56 PM IST

