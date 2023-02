videoDetails

Pramod Krishnam Raises question on CM Yogi, says, 'Is Yogi's governance system so weak?'

| Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

Pramod Krishnam has given a big statement regarding Ramcharitmanas controversy. Raising questions on UP CM Yogi Adityanath, he said, 'Is Yogi's governance system so weak that people who burn Ramcharitmanas are roaming freely. I am surprised how Swami Prasad Maurya is roaming outside'. Know full statement.