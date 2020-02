Prashant Kishor on differences with Nitish Kumar: Gandhi-Godse can never go on together

Political strategist Prashant Kishor hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with whom JD(U) aligned with BJP at a press conference in Bihar. Slamming Nitish Kumar over the lack of development in Bihar, Prashant Kishore announced a new campaign "Baat Bihar Ki" in the state.