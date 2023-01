videoDetails

Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan 2023: PM Modi Praises Indore,says,'Indore Is Not Just A City..It Is A Period'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 02:10 PM IST

17th Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan is organized in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. During this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Indore and said, 'Indore is not a city...it is a period'. Watch the full speech of PM Modi.