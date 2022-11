Praveen Nettaru Murder Case: Lookout circular against 4 accused

| Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 03:18 PM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued a lookout circular regarding the four absconding accused in the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Pravin Nettaru in Karnataka. Along with this, a reward of two to five lakh rupees has also been announced for those who give clues to the accused.