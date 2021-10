Prayagraj: Niranjani Akhara announces, Balveer Giri becomes the Mahant of Baghambari Math

Balvir Giri, a disciple of the late Mahant Narendra Giri, was made the Mahant of Shrimath Baghambari Gaddi on Tuesday. Under the chairmanship of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Giri of Shri Panchayati Akhara Niranjani, the 'chadar method' of Mahantai of Balveer Giri was completed. Mahants of 10 akhadas blessed Balveer Giri.