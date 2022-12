videoDetails

Preparations for celebration in India on Happy New Year completed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 05:58 PM IST

Now only a few hours are left for the new year to come. New Year is celebrated with great pomp all over the world. But for the last two years, on the arrival of the new year, Corona has started guarding. This year too, Corona is spreading havoc in China and other countries.