President Draupadi Murmu approves a total of 106 Padma Awards for 2023

| Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 09:27 AM IST

This year India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day. On this occasion, Draupadi Murmu, the new President of India announced 106 Padma and 412 gallantry awards in 2023. Please tell that Mulayam Singh Yadav will also be honored with Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Know in detail in this report who will get Padma and Gallantry Awards this year.