President Ram Nath Kovind delivers his farewell speech

President Ram Nath Kovind was given farewell in the Central Hall of Parliament. A farewell ceremony has been organized for this. During this, while giving a speech, Ramnath Kovind mentioned many achievements of India.

| Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 08:51 PM IST

