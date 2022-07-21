NewsVideos

Presidential Election Result 2022: Preparations for celebration in the village of Draupadi Murmu

The counting of votes for the Presidential election will begin at 11 am in the Parliament House today. Zee News correspondent Shivangi Thakur reached Draupadi Murmu's village. Preparations are underway to celebrate in the village. Their posters have been put up everywhere. Watch this special report.

|Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 12:07 PM IST
