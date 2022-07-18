NewsVideos

Presidential Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal's statement regarding Presidential elections

Delhi CM Kejriwal's statement regarding the Presidential election is coming to the fore. He says that the country will get the right and good President. Aam Aadmi Party is supporting Yashwant Singha in this election

|Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 02:18 PM IST
