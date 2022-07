Presidential Elections 2022: Droupadi Murmu leads after two rounds of counting

Draupadi Murmu is leading after two rounds of counting in the results of the presidential election so far. Draupadi Murmu is facing opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. Election results can come any time now.

| Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

