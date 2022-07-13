Presidential Elections 2022: What will happen to me after elections, can't say - Yashwant Sinha

Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha has launched a scathing attack against the Modi government even before the elections. He has made allegations and warned with advice. Sinha has also revealed his fear, which is now haunting him, that what if he loses the election? In this video, we will tell you why Yashwant Sinha speaks against PM Modi and the story when he threatened his Chief Minister while being an IAS.

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 09:34 PM IST

