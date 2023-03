videoDetails

Prime Minister Modi enumerated achievements of Varanasi government

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 04:08 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a tour of Varanasi. During this, PM Modi gave a gift of crores to Shivnagari. PM gave the address after laying the foundation stone of the ropeway project. While giving the address, he listed the achievements of the government. Know what said something.