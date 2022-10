Prime Minister Narendra Modi : PM Modi will attend Ayodhya Deepotsav program

| Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

Before Diwali, grand preparations are undergoing in Ayodhya for Deepotsav. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Deepotsav programme this year. This is PM's second visit to Ayodhya after 5 August 2020. In this report, see why this year's Deepotsav is special.