Priyanka backs Robert Vadra as ED questions over his ‘links’ to arms dealer and London properties

Businessman Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for over five hours in connection with a case of alleged money laundering related to properties in the UK. His Wife and Congress Neta Priyanka Wadra accompanied him to ED office.

Feb 07, 2019, 09:08 AM IST

