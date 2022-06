Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Mumbai amid the political crisis of Maharashtra

Priyanka Gandhi has reached Mumbai amid the political crisis of Maharashtra. Many speculations are being made about this tour. There is also news that many Shiv Sena MPs have also become rebels.

| Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 01:05 PM IST

