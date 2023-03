videoDetails

Amritpal Singh's gunner Tejinder Singh alias Gorakha Baba arrested

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 03:27 PM IST

Punjab Police's investigation is going on regarding Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh. Meanwhile, Amritpal's gunner Tejinder Pal Singh alias Gorkha Baba has been arrested.