Priyanka targets the government

Congress is protesting nationwide against inflation and unemployment. Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP government by holding a press conference. Meanwhile, Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have been taken into custody, while Congress MPs moving towards Rashtrapati Bhavan have been stopped by the police.

|Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 03:32 PM IST
Congress National Protest: Why the protest is being stopped - Ashok Gehlot
1:49
Congress National Protest: Why the protest is being stopped - Ashok Gehlot
Congress National Protest: Truth will not change by coming out on streets- Anurag Thakur
1:1
Congress National Protest: Truth will not change by coming out on streets- Anurag Thakur
Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat gets injured during Congress led protest
10:13
Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat gets injured during Congress led protest
Congress carries out demonstrations across the country
8:43
Congress carries out demonstrations across the country
Congress MPs including Rahul Gandhi in custody
5:55
Congress MPs including Rahul Gandhi in custody

