Priyanka targets the government

Congress is protesting nationwide against inflation and unemployment. Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP government by holding a press conference. Meanwhile, Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have been taken into custody, while Congress MPs moving towards Rashtrapati Bhavan have been stopped by the police.

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 03:32 PM IST

Congress is protesting nationwide against inflation and unemployment. Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP government by holding a press conference. Meanwhile, Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have been taken into custody, while Congress MPs moving towards Rashtrapati Bhavan have been stopped by the police.