Priyanka targets the government
Congress is protesting nationwide against inflation and unemployment. Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP government by holding a press conference. Meanwhile, Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have been taken into custody, while Congress MPs moving towards Rashtrapati Bhavan have been stopped by the police.
Congress is protesting nationwide against inflation and unemployment. Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP government by holding a press conference. Meanwhile, Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have been taken into custody, while Congress MPs moving towards Rashtrapati Bhavan have been stopped by the police.