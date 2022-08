Prophet Comment Row: BJP MLA T Raja Singh released after court order

Court granted bail to BJP MLA T Raja, who made controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad. After this, protests against T Raja continued till late night on the streets of Hyderabad.

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 09:41 AM IST

Court granted bail to BJP MLA T Raja, who made controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad. After this, protests against T Raja continued till late night on the streets of Hyderabad.