Prophet remark row: High security in Hyderabad ahead of Friday prayers

MLA T Raja has been sent to jail. He has been sent to jail under the Preventive Detention Act. This action has been taken against him after the controversial remarks made by him on Prophet Mohammad.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 10:25 AM IST

