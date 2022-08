Prophet Remark Row: Protests Against Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh Continue

The controversy that started after the controversial statement of T Raja in Hyderabad is getting intense. Slogans of 'Sir Tan Se Juda' are being raised at many places demanding arrest.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

