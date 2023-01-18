NewsVideos
videoDetails

Protest of wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
There is a big rebellion among Indian wrestlers. Wrestlers are protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Wrestlers are sitting on strike against the Federation.

All Videos

PM Modi inaugurates MP Khel Mahakumbh
8:36
PM Modi inaugurates MP Khel Mahakumbh
Manpreet Singh Badal join BJP, says, 'BJP will be strong in Punjab too'
6:44
Manpreet Singh Badal join BJP, says, 'BJP will be strong in Punjab too'
Home Minister of Ukraine including 16 people died in helicopter crash
5:21
Home Minister of Ukraine including 16 people died in helicopter crash
Federation's assistant reaches Jantar Mantar in Delhi
3:47
Federation's assistant reaches Jantar Mantar in Delhi
World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at the age of 118 | Zee News English
World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at the age of 118 | Zee News English

Trending Videos

8:36
PM Modi inaugurates MP Khel Mahakumbh
6:44
Manpreet Singh Badal join BJP, says, 'BJP will be strong in Punjab too'
5:21
Home Minister of Ukraine including 16 people died in helicopter crash
3:47
Federation's assistant reaches Jantar Mantar in Delhi
World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at the age of 118 | Zee News English
Jantar Mantar,Jantar Mantar Protest,protest at Jantar mantar,farmers protest jantar mantar,jantar mantar live,farmers protest at jantar mantar,farmer protest at jantar mantar,massive protest at jantar mantar,Farmers protest,jantar mantar farmers protest,AAP protest Jantar Mantar,jantar mantar kisan,wrestlers protest at jantar mantar,protest by indian wrestlers at jantar mantar,jantar mantar wrestlers protest,wrestlers protest on jantar mantar,Zee News,Hindi,