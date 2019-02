Pulwama attack: Angry Indians protest in New York, raise 'Pakistan Murdabad' slogans

Hundreds of US-based Indians protested outside the Pakistan Consulate in New York on Friday against the terror attack which was carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on February 14 in South Kashmir`s Pulwama in which at least 40 CRPF troopers were killed and several injured. Watch this video to know more.