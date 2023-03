videoDetails

Pulwama Martyrs Family Protest: Police takes big action on protesters

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

For the last 10 days, the family members of Pulwama martyr are protesting in Rajasthan. In fact, the families of the Pulwama martyrs are adamant on demanding compensation as well as the statue of the martyrs. Now, taking a big step against the protesters, the police have lifted martyrs' wives from protest.