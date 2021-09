Punit Goenka: After months of talks, the decision to merge ZEEL-Sony Pictures was taken

The Board of Directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has unanimously given in-principle approval for the merger between Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and ZEEL. In an integral part of the proposed merger, Puneet Goenka will continue to be the Managing Director and CEO of the merged entity. Punit Goenka on this merger said that the decision to merge has not been taken immediately, but after months of talks.