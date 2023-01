videoDetails

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann express grief over the Death of Santokh Singh

| Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

Congress MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chowdhary has passed away. Santokh Singh suffered a heart attack during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, after which he was taken to the hospital but the doctors declared him dead. CM Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over the death of Santokh Singh, said- May God give peace to his soul.