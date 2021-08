Punjab Congress President Sidhu again showed his rebellious attitude, Says, "don't want to be a pretentious horse"

Discord in Punjab Congress is getting worse by the day as the party's state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu has refused to announce any "ceasefire" in his fight against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Speaking at an event in Amritsar, Sidhu said, "agar mujhe faisle nahi lene diye toh eent se eent baja dunga".