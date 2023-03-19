NewsVideos
Punjab Police alert regarding Amritpal Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
According to sources, Amritpal Singh is in the process of leaving the country and fleeing to Canada. He is in contact with many Khalistanis. He may try to escape through Nepal.

