NewsVideos
videoDetails

Punjab Police intensifies search for Amritpal Singh, arrests more than 100

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 08:52 AM IST
Punjab Police has intensified the search for Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh. So far more than 100 people have been arrested in connection with this case.

All Videos

Bihar: State to get a 'special status?' Here's what CM Nitish Kumar has demanded...
Bihar: State to get a 'special status?' Here's what CM Nitish Kumar has demanded...
Mumbai: Team of 6 members reaches to demolish illegal dargah in Mahim
6:7
Mumbai: Team of 6 members reaches to demolish illegal dargah in Mahim
Khalistan: Tricolour flies high over Indian High Commission in London amid Khalistani protests
Khalistan: Tricolour flies high over Indian High Commission in London amid Khalistani protests
Another Big Revelation on Khalistani Supporter Amritpal Singh
3:21
Another Big Revelation on Khalistani Supporter Amritpal Singh
Umesh Pal Case: Know connection of 8 Police Personnels with Atiq Ahmed
1:21
Umesh Pal Case: Know connection of 8 Police Personnels with Atiq Ahmed

Trending Videos

Bihar: State to get a 'special status?' Here's what CM Nitish Kumar has demanded...
6:7
Mumbai: Team of 6 members reaches to demolish illegal dargah in Mahim
Khalistan: Tricolour flies high over Indian High Commission in London amid Khalistani protests
3:21
Another Big Revelation on Khalistani Supporter Amritpal Singh
1:21
Umesh Pal Case: Know connection of 8 Police Personnels with Atiq Ahmed
Amritpal Singh,amritpal singh news,Amritpal,amritpal news,amritpal singh interview,amritpal singh waris punjab de,amritpal singh latest news,amritpal singh investigation,amritpal singh case,Khalistan supporters,khalistan supporter amritpal,amritpal singh case explained,Punjab Police,punjab police amritpal singh,punjab police amritpal,punjab police dgp statement on amritpal singh,Zee News,Breaking News,Hindi News,Latest News,today news,Punjab,Amritsar,