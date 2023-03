videoDetails

Putin To Attend G20 Summit in India?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin may come to India to attend the G-20 meeting to be held in September. G-20 Summit) will be held in Delhi from 9 to 10 September, it is discussed whether Putin is changing his strategy because of PM Narendra Modi.