Qatar Death Penalty Row: Both countries should find solution through dialogue, says PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
PM Modi is in Dubai these days to attend the COP28 summit. Meanwhile, PM Modi has met the Emir of Qatar. Amidst the case of the hanging of 8 Indians in Qatar, many meanings are being inferred from this meeting of Modi-Amir. But the big question is what was discussed with the Emir of Qatar over the 8 Indians death penalty issue.
